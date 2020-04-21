UEFA Strongly Urges National Leagues to Complete Season After COVID-19 Lockdown

The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) urged the leagues to finish the current season once the coronavirus-related lockdown is lifted, according to a statement published on the organization's official website

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2020) The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) urged the leagues to finish the current season once the coronavirus-related lockdown is lifted, according to a statement published on the organization's official website.

Previously, the Champions League and the Europa League, as well as most European national championships, were suspended due to the spread of the coronavirus.

UEFA held a video conference on Tuesday with 55 of its member associations.

"There was a strong recommendation given to finish domestic top division and cup competitions, but some special cases will be heard once guidelines concerning participation to European competitions - in case of a cancelled league - have been developed," the statement says.

UEFA previously announced that the club competitions' season in Europe should be completed by June 30.