UEFA Super Cup Match to Be Held in Budapest With Reduced Number of Spectators

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2020) The UEFA Executive Committee on Tuesday decided to hold the 2020 UEFA Super Cup match on September 24 in Budapest with fans accommodated in up to 30 percent of the stadium's capacity, the UEFA said in a statement.

"The UEFA Executive Committee today decided to allow the 2020 UEFA Super Cup to be played on 24 September 2020 in Budapest with a reduced number of spectators - up to 30% of the capacity of the stadium," the statement said.

Spain's FC Sevilla that has won UEFA Europa League and German FC Bavaria that has won UEFA Champions League will meet in Budapest at Ferenc Puskas Stadium with the capacity of 67,000 spectators.

This match may become the first UEFA tournament after a pause due to the coronavirus pandemic, which will be attended by a number of fans.

The UEFA Executive Committee also confirmed that all other UEFA matches shall continue to be played behind closed doors until further notice.