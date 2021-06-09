UEFA suspend legal action against Super League rebels

European football's governing body UEFA has suspended legal action against Real Madrid, Juventus and Barcelona over their role in attempting to launch a breakaway European Super League

"The UEFA appeal Body has decided to stay the proceedings until further notice," UEFA said Wednesday without specifying their reasons.