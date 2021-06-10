UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UEFA Suspends Proceedings Against Barcelona, Real Madrid, Juventus Over Super League

Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Thu 10th June 2021 | 12:10 AM

UEFA Suspends Proceedings Against Barcelona, Real Madrid, Juventus Over Super League

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2021) The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) suspended on Wednesday the disciplinary proceedings against Spain's Barcelona and Real Madrid clubs as well as Italy's Juventus concerning their participation in the recently established Super League.

"UEFA takes note of the decision taken today by the independent UEFA Appeals Body to temporarily suspend the disciplinary proceedings that had been opened against FC Barcelona, Juventus FC and Real Madrid CF for a potential violation of UEFA's legal framework in connection with the so-called 'Super League' project," a statement read.

In May, the European Court of Justice registered claims filed by the Super League on the violation of EU competition rules by the UEFA and FIFA. According to the Swiss justice ministry, the football associations cannot impose any sanctions on the football clubs before the court's decision.

According to the UEFA statement, the organization "understands why the disciplinary proceedings needed to be suspended for the time being, but remains confident in and will continue to defend its position in all the relevant jurisdictions."

In April, 12 European clubs, including AC Milan, Arsenal, Atletico Madrid, Chelsea, Barcelona, Inter Milan, Juventus, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Real Madrid and Tottenham Hotspur, announced the establishment of a new European club tournament - the Super League.

The initiative was heavily criticized by FIFA, the UEFA, national European football associations and clubs' fans and supporters for limiting the opportunities of smaller and less wealthy clubs to enter the Super League. Only three clubs - Barcelona, Real Madrid and Juventus - are still members of the project, while other clubs decided to leave it.

Related Topics

Football FIFA Liverpool Barcelona Spain Italy Manchester United April May All FC Barcelona Real Madrid Chelsea Atletico Madrid Manchester City Arsenal Juventus Tottenham AC Milan Inter Milan Court

Recent Stories

Joint Statement on the Eighth US-UAE Economic Poli ..

15 minutes ago

UNGA adopts declaration pledging urgent action to ..

6 minutes ago

SEC looking to 'freshen' trading rules to ensure o ..

6 minutes ago

Putin Believes West Will Not React to Ukraine's Di ..

6 minutes ago

AJK elections: PML-N announces party candidates on ..

6 minutes ago

Putin Compares Ukraine's Bill on Indigenous People ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.