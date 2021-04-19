UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UEFA To Ban Super League Players From World, European Championships

Zeeshan Mehtab 8 minutes ago Mon 19th April 2021 | 06:58 PM

UEFA to Ban Super League Players From World, European Championships

The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) will not allow Super League players to participate in World and European championships, UEFA President Alexander Ceferin said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2021) The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) will not allow Super League players to participate in World and European championships, UEFA President Alexander Ceferin said on Monday.

At Monday midnight, 12 European football clubs, including Manchester United, Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham, Manchester City, Liverpool, Real Madrid, Barcelona, Atletico, Inter, Milan and Juventus, officially announced the establishment of the Super League, a new European club football tournament.

"Players who will play in the teams that might play in the closed league will be banned from the World Cup and Euros," Ceferin said during a briefing, as quoted by BBC sports.

Ceferin also said that all clubs involved in the Super League project will be suspended from UEFA competitions.

Related Topics

Football World Sports Liverpool Milan Barcelona Manchester United All From Real Madrid Chelsea Atletico Madrid Manchester City Arsenal Juventus Tottenham

Recent Stories

Sputnik V's Efficacy at 97.6% Based on Data Analys ..

4 minutes ago

CM Balochistan's Coordinator calls on Governor Bal ..

4 minutes ago

One shot dead, three injured near Haji Camp

4 minutes ago

Hyderabad's Business community to observe Friday, ..

4 minutes ago

165,523 PSVs fined during current year

4 minutes ago

Council of Europe's Human Rights Commissioner Call ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.