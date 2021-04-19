UEFA to Ban Super League Players From World, European Championships

The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) will not allow Super League players to participate in World and European championships, UEFA President Alexander Ceferin said on Monday

At Monday midnight, 12 European football clubs, including Manchester United, Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham, Manchester City, Liverpool, Real Madrid, Barcelona, Atletico, Inter, Milan and Juventus, officially announced the establishment of the Super League, a new European club football tournament.

"Players who will play in the teams that might play in the closed league will be banned from the World Cup and Euros," Ceferin said during a briefing, as quoted by BBC sports.

Ceferin also said that all clubs involved in the Super League project will be suspended from UEFA competitions.