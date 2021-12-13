UEFA to Hold Champions League Again After Mistake

UEFA will conduct the Champions League round of 16 draw again after a technical mistake in a procedure conducted earlier on Monday, the organization said

"Following a technical problem with the software of an external service provider that instructs the officials as to which teams are eligible to play each other, a material error occurred in the draw for the UEFA Champions League Round of 16.

As a result of this, the draw has been declared void and will be entirely redone at 1500 CET," UEFA tweeted.