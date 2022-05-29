UEFA to Investigate Fake Ticket Incident, Use of Tear Gas at Champions League Final

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2022) The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) says it will investigate the incident that led to the delay of the Champions League final and prompted police to use tear gas.

The final match was held at the Stade de France in Paris on Saturday and ended with Real Madrid beating Liverpool with a score of 1:0.

"In the lead-up to the game, the turnstiles at the Liverpool end became blocked by thousands (of) fans who had purchased fake tickets which did not work in the turnstiles," UEFA said in a Saturday statement.

According to UEFA, the build-up of fans led to a 35-minute delay of the game.

"As numbers outside the stadium continued to build up after kick off, the police dispersed them with tear gas and forced them away from the stadium," UEFA said, adding that it was "sympathetic to those affected by these events and will further review these matters urgently together with the French police and authorities, and with the French Football Federation.

"

Brazilian winger Vinicius Junior scored the only goal in the 59th minute of the Champions League final.

Italy's Carlo Ancelotti, the head coach of Real Madrid, became the most successful manager in the tournament's history on Saturday, now having four Champions League wins on his record.