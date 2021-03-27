UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UEFA To Make Champions League Reforms Decision On Wednesday: European Leagues

Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Sat 27th March 2021 | 12:57 AM

UEFA to make Champions League reforms decision on Wednesday: European Leagues

UEFA will decide next week on a revised format for the Champions League which will likely overhaul Europe's top football competition from 2024, European Leagues revealed on Friday

Lausanne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2021 ) :UEFA will decide next week on a revised format for the Champions League which will likely overhaul Europe's top football competition from 2024, European Leagues revealed on Friday.

Lars-Christer Olsson, the president of a body which brings together professional leagues and club associations from 30 European nations, told reporters that UEFA would make its decision "during its executive committee on (Wednesday) March 31".

Olsson said the meeting will be preceded the previous day by a "club competitions commission" charged with defining the details of the reforms.

Among the potential changes are an increase of participating clubs from 32 to 36 and the end of the current group stage, in which teams are divided up into eight sets of four.

The new pre-knockout stage would consist of one single table with clubs taking part in a so-called 'Swiss system' inspired by chess, in which teams play 10 matches instead of the current six.

One of the four new entrants is expected to be a fourth team from France's Ligue 1, and one of the key issues regarding the new format is how to decide on the other three.

European Leagues would prefer the new places to be assigned to champions from other leagues while there is also a move to admit teams on the basis of their UEFA coefficient -- which would favour clubs with a strong European history who have had poor domestic seasons.

Managing director Jacco Swart said European Leagues proposed a compromise that would see the number of pre-knockout games per club cut to eight from the proposed 10.

Related Topics

Football Poor Europe France March From Top

Recent Stories

'Hard to See Them Drown': Texas Fisherman Sees Mig ..

4 minutes ago

KP police directed to probe transgender's public a ..

4 minutes ago

Rally in rebel-held Sanaa marks six years of Yemen ..

4 minutes ago

Drug smugglers arrested, huge quantity of drugs, w ..

39 minutes ago

UAE condemns Houthis&#039; attempted missile attac ..

2 hours ago

UAE condemns attack on petroleum products distribu ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.