UEFA To Make Statement On April 23 On New Plan For Euro-2020 - RFEF

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Wed 15th April 2020 | 04:27 PM

UEFA is planning to make a statement on April 23 on the new plan for the Euro-2020 that has been postponed for a year, the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2020) UEFA is planning to make a statement on April 23 on the new plan for the Euro-2020 that has been postponed for a year, the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) told Sputnik.

The football tournament was originally expected to be held in 12 European cities between June 12 and July 12, but was postponed until 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to RFEF, UEFA 's statement will concern the new plan and host cities.

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

