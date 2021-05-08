UEFA to Refer Cases of Clubs Staying in Super League to Disciplinary Authorities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2021) The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA), the governing body of European football, stated on Friday that it plans to refer the matter of the clubs involved in the failed European Super League project to the competent UEFA disciplinary bodies.

"In addition, and moving forward, UEFA has reserved all rights to take whatever action it deems appropriate against those clubs that have so far refused to renounce the so-called 'Super League'. The matter will promptly be referred to the competent UEFA disciplinary bodies," the UEFA said in a statement.

On April 19, 12 major European football clubs announced the establishment of a new championship, the so-called Super League, with the aim to revive the sport after the pandemic. The decision was met with harsh criticism from the FIFA, UEFA, national associations and the global football community.

Additionally, the UEFA threatened to ban players participating in the Super League matches from European and world championships. As a result, nine of the 12 founding clubs left the project and signed a document declaring that the Super League project was a mistake.

The nine clubs ” English Premier League clubs Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur, Italian Inter Milan and A.C. Milan, and Spanish Atletico Madrid ” will be reintegrated into the UEFA, but will face significant fines. The total amount of financial penalties is estimated at 15 million Euros (about $18 million), which will be reinvested into local football communities across Europe.

The remaining three clubs, Juventus, Barcelona and Real Madrid, will face other consequences as decided by the UEFA disciplinary bodies.