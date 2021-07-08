UEFA, UK Agree on Cap of 1,000 Italian Fans at EURO 2020 Final in London - Football Union

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2021) The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) has agreed with the UK authorities that 1,000 fans can visit London to watch the EURO 2020 final match on July 11, the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) said on Wednesday.

Earlier in July, the UK government said that fans can travel to the UK to watch the EURO 2020 final match only if they have a ticket and their country is not in a red or amber COVID-19 list. Italy is on the amber list.

"UEFA has reached an agreement with the British authorities regarding the possibility for a maximum number of 1,000 fans to travel from Italy to London to watch the final match of the tournament," the statement read.

There are several conditions imposed by the UK that must be complied with, the federation specified. Italian fans will use of charter flights and specially designated transport from the airport to Wembley Stadium, where the final will take place. Their stay in the UK capital is limited to 12 hours. In addition, they will have to take a PCR-test after 13:00 GMT on July 9, the FIGC said.

On Tuesday, the Italian national team won a semi-final match against Spain in a penalty shootout. Their opponent in the final will be known after the second semi-final between England and Denmark on Wednesday.