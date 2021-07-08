UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UEFA, UK Agree On Cap Of 1,000 Italian Fans At EURO 2020 Final In London - Football Union

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Thu 08th July 2021 | 01:30 AM

UEFA, UK Agree on Cap of 1,000 Italian Fans at EURO 2020 Final in London - Football Union

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2021) The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) has agreed with the UK authorities that 1,000 fans can visit London to watch the EURO 2020 final match on July 11, the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) said on Wednesday.

Earlier in July, the UK government said that fans can travel to the UK to watch the EURO 2020 final match only if they have a ticket and their country is not in a red or amber COVID-19 list. Italy is on the amber list.

"UEFA has reached an agreement with the British authorities regarding the possibility for a maximum number of 1,000 fans to travel from Italy to London to watch the final match of the tournament," the statement read.

There are several conditions imposed by the UK that must be complied with, the federation specified. Italian fans will use of charter flights and specially designated transport from the airport to Wembley Stadium, where the final will take place. Their stay in the UK capital is limited to 12 hours. In addition, they will have to take a PCR-test after 13:00 GMT on July 9, the FIGC said.

On Tuesday, the Italian national team won a semi-final match against Spain in a penalty shootout. Their opponent in the final will be known after the second semi-final between England and Denmark on Wednesday.

Related Topics

Football Visit London Spain Italy United Kingdom Denmark Euro July 2020 From Government Agreement Airport

Recent Stories

Saudi-Emirati Coordination Council’s Human Devel ..

2 hours ago

UAE a leading model of humanitarian giving, say am ..

2 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid receives credentials of three ..

2 hours ago

China deploys over 100 5G base stations for Beijin ..

52 minutes ago

Dominican Military Helicopter Crashes Near Haitian ..

52 minutes ago

Calexit Activist Running for California Governor V ..

52 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.