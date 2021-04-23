UrduPoint.com
UEFA Vice President Confirms Relocation Of Euro 2020 Matches To St. Petersburg, Seville

Zeeshan Mehtab 7 minutes ago Fri 23rd April 2021 | 04:10 PM

UEFA Vice President Confirms Relocation of Euro 2020 Matches to St. Petersburg, Seville

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2021) Zbigniew Boniek, the president of the Polish Football Association and the new UEFA vice president, confirmed on Friday that some matches of the UEFA Euro 2020 would be relocated to St. Petersburg and Seville.

"Seville and St. Petersburg - officially! There is still a little work ahead, we start over again - camp, transfers, all logistics," Boniek said on Twitter.

St. Petersburg and Seville will replace Bilbao and Dublin in hosting EURO-2020 matches with the participation of the Polish national team. During the group stage, the Polish team will be competing in Group E along with with the national teams of Spain, Sweden and Slovakia.

The Spanish city of Bilbao previously lost the right to host EURO-2020 matches, as it could not provide guarantees for the games to be held in the presence of fans. Ireland's Dublin also reportedly lost the right to host EURO-2020 matches for the same reason.

Dublin and Bilbao were to host three group matches each at 1/8 finals. The European Football Championship, which was postponed last year due to the pandemic, is scheduled to be held from June 11 to July 11.

