UEFA Wants National Championships Completed Before August 3 - Dutch Football Association

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2020) The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) has asked its members to complete national championships by August 3, the Royal Dutch Football Association (KNVB) said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, UEFA held a video conference with the heads of 55 member associations to discuss options for the possible restart of competitions, which were suspended due to the coronavirus outbreak.

"It is hereby stated that all competitions in Europe must be completed before August 3. This means that the competitions will have to start again in the second half of June. For us, the interest of national health remains the starting point, including that of our footballers, trainers, supporters and referees," the KNVB said.

It added, however, that it was just one of the possible scenarios under consideration.

Meanwhile, the UEFA said it had postponed all deadlines related to the next season.

"The deadlines related to all 2020/21 UEFA club competitions are postponed until further notice, in particular as regards the admission process and the registration of players," the UEFA said on Twitter.

The UEFA said earlier that it had decided to postpone the resumption of the Champions League and the Europa League matches indefinitely. Most national football championships in Europe have been suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.