UEFA Wants Russian Football Union To Remain In Organization - Russian Official
Zeeshan Mehtab Published April 18, 2023 | 11:40 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2023) The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) want the Russian Football Union (RFU) to remain a member of the organization, RFU General Secretary Maxim Mitrofanov said on Tuesday.
"We continue to negotiate with UEFA, they want us to stay," Mitrofanov told reporters.