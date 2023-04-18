UEFA Wants Russian Football Union to Remain in Organization - Russian Official

The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) want the Russian Football Union (RFU) to remain a member of the organization, RFU General Secretary Maxim Mitrofanov said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2023) The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) want the Russian Football Union (RFU) to remain a member of the organization, RFU General Secretary Maxim Mitrofanov said on Tuesday.

"We continue to negotiate with UEFA, they want us to stay," Mitrofanov told reporters.