UEFA Will 'examine' Turkey Footballers' Military Salute

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Sun 13th October 2019 | 09:00 AM

UEFA will 'examine' Turkey footballers' military salute

Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2019 ) :European football's ruling body said Saturday that they will "examine" reports that Turkey footballers performed a military salute in their Euro 2020 qualifier against Albania to mark their country's widely-condemned armed offensive against Kurds in Syria.

"Personally, I have not seen this gesture, which could be considered a provocation," UEFA's press chief Philip Townsend told the Italian Ansa news agency.

"Does the regulation prohibit references to politics and religion? Yes, and I can guarantee you that we will look at this situation." The salute was made after Cenk Tosun's winning goal for Turkey in the game in Istanbul on Friday.

After the match, a photo was also posted on the official Twitter account of the national team.

In it, the players are seen making a military salute with the tweet indicating the players "have dedicated their victory to our brave soldiers and fellow martyrs".

In Turkey, it is common for celebrities, including footballers, to show their support for the security forces after attacks or during military operations.

The Turkish offensive began on Wednesday after US President Donald Trump ordered American troops to pull back from the border area of north-east Syria.

