UET Peshawar Inter-departmental Sports Championship 2022-23 concludes

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2023 ) :The closing ceremony of the University of Engineering Technology (UET) Peshawar Inter-departmental Sports Championship 2022-23 was held at VC Lawn UET Peshawar after the week-long sports events organized by the Directorate of Sports and UET Sports Society here on Tuesday.

Prof. Dr. Sahar Noor, Dean Mechanical, Chemical and Industrial Engineering and Chairman Sports Committee were the chief guest on the occasion. He said the Championship was a great success and provided a platform for the students to showcase their talents and sportsmanship.

He appreciated the efforts of the Directorate of Sports and UET Sports Society for organizing the event and providing the students with an opportunity to participate in a healthy competition. Prof. Dr. Afzal Khan Provost of UET Peshawar also spoke on the occasion while Prof. Dr. Abdul Shakoor, member Sports Committee, Director Sports Muhammad Ali, Dr. Shamaila Farooq, Director Media and other senior faculty gave away shields to the winning teams. The event featured eleven departments which competed in sixteen games, including ten male and six female games, arranged simultaneously at UET Peshawar.

The trophies for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd positions were awarded to the winning teams. The Civil Engineering Department was declared the "Overall champion" of the Sports Championship 2023 by scoring 34 points, led by Faizan Ahmed Barki.

In the girls' games category, the Department of Electrical Engineering grabbed 1st position in Chess while Mechanical stood 2nd, in Table Tennis, Energy Engineering grabbed 1st position while chemical Engineering stood 2nd, in Ludo, 1st position was given to Mechatronics Engineering while the Department of Computer Science and Information Technology (CSIT) was declared 2nd.

In the Carrom board, Tug of War and Badminton the Department of Computer Systems Engineering (DCSE) got 1st position while CSIT, Civil and Mechanical Engineering stood 2nd respectively. In the boys' games category, the team of Department of Mechanical Engineering won the cricket title while the Department of Mining Engineering was declared as the runners-up. In Futsal CS&IT Department secured 1st position while Department of Civil Engineering stood 2nd.

In Basketball, the Department of Civil Engineering got 1st Position while DCSE stood 2nd. In Volleyball the Department of Mechanical Engineering stood 1st while the Department of Civil Engineering was declared 2nd. In Lawn Tennis, Athletics and Badminton the Department of Civil Engineering won the titles while the Department of Chemical Engineering was declared the runners-up of Lawn Tennis and Athletics.

The 2nd position in Badminton was grabbed by the Department of Electrical Engineering. In Table tennis, the Department of Mechanical Engineering grabbed 1st position while Civil Engineering stood 2nd. The Department of Mechatronics Engineering won the title in Chess while DCSE remained the runners-up. Similarly in Tug of War, DCSE grabbed 1st position while CSIT got 2nd position.