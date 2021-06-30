PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2021 ) :Khushal Riaz Khan of University of Engineering Technology (UET) Peshawar won the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Junior Squash Championship held at Qamarzaman Squash Complex Peshawar under the Directorate General of Peshawar and KP Squash Association.

Top ranking players of U-19 and U-17 categories participated in the championship. University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Peshawar squash team captain Khushal Riaz Khan reached to the finals of the championship where he faced Huzaifa Zahid.

From the very beginning of the match, Khushal kept his grip on the match by playing an aggressive game and defeated his opponent by 11-1 in the first game.

Khushal won the second game by 11-9 while the third game was won by Huzaifa by 13-11. However, in the fourth and decisive game, Khushal completely dominated his opponent and this game was won by 11-4, giving Khushal a three-one lead in the final.

Earlier, Khushal Riaz Khan defeated Arbab Mehran 3-0 in the quarter finals of the tournament while he faced Noman Khan in the semifinals.

This important match was also won by Khushal Riaz by defeating his opponent by 3-0.

On this occasion, Khushal Riaz Khan said that his success is due to the grace of Allah Almighty and the tireless training of his coach former World No. 11 Amjad Khan who is guiding him at every step.

He said that the efforts being made by the management of UET and especially the Director Sports of UET, Muhammad Ali Khan for the promotion of all sports especially squash were commendable.

On the occasion, squash coach and former World No. 11 Amjad Khan said that Khushal Riaz Khan is a talented squash player who has excelled in various international and national competitions including US Open, British Open, Canadian Open and Japan Open.

Amjad Khan paid tributes to KP Squash Association and the Directorate General of Sports headed by Director General Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Asfandyar Khattak for the successful organization of the tournament and for taking important steps for the promotion of sports and the welfare of the players in the province.