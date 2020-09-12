UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UFC Star McGregor Arrested In Corsica For Indecent Exposure - Court

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Sat 12th September 2020 | 09:34 PM

UFC star McGregor arrested in Corsica for indecent exposure - court

Irish mixed martial arts star Conor McGregor has been taken into police custody in Corsica on suspicion of attempted sexual assault and indecent exposure, the prosecutor's office said on Saturday

Ajaccio, France, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2020 ) :Irish mixed martial arts star Conor McGregor has been taken into police custody in Corsica on suspicion of attempted sexual assault and indecent exposure, the prosecutor's office said on Saturday.

"Following a complaint filed on September 10 denouncing acts that could be described as attempted sexual assault and sexual exhibition, Mr. Conor Anthony Mac Gregor was the subject of a hearing by the gendarmerie services," wrote the prosecutor's office in a statement sent to AFP.

Related Topics

Hearing Police Ireland September

Recent Stories

Major Covid-19 vaccine trial resumes in UK after s ..

1 minute ago

Clashes and low turnout at new French 'yellow vest ..

1 minute ago

Yates still in Tirreno blue as Merlier takes stage ..

2 minutes ago

Shaukat denounces targeting security agencies in n ..

2 minutes ago

RDIF Rejects Unreliable Vaccine Technologies Due t ..

6 minutes ago

Kragh Andersen wins stage 14, Roglic retains Tour ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.