Uganda Names 25 Man Squad For Africa Nations Championship

Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Fri 08th January 2021 | 04:40 PM

Uganda names 25 man squad for Africa Nations Championship

Head coach of Uganda's national football team has named a 25-man squad that will face off with other nations in the Africa Nations Championship (CHAN) slated to start in Cameroon from Jan. 16-Feb.7

KAMPALA (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2021 ) :Head coach of Uganda's national football team has named a 25-man squad that will face off with other nations in the Africa Nations Championship (CHAN) slated to start in Cameroon from Jan. 16-Feb.7.

Ahmed Hussein, communications director of the Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) said in a statement on Friday that Coach Jonathan McKinstry has named the Cranes team that will face off with Rwanda, Togo and defending champions Morocco pooled in Group C. Hussein said the team is preparing well ahead of the tournament.

"The team is preparing for the Pre-CHAN tournament in Cameroon and drew against Cameroon 1-1 before defeating Zambia 2-0," added Hussein.

Other countries that qualified for the tournament meant for players who play in local leagues include Zambia, Guinea, Tanzania, Congo, Democratic Republic of Congo, Libya, Niger, Mali, Zimbabwe, Burkina Faso, Namibia, and host Cameroon. The CHAN tournament was initially meant to take place last year in April, but it was postponed due to COVID-19.

