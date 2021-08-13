UrduPoint.com

Uganda Set For Series Of Int'l Friendlies In Build Up To 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Fri 13th August 2021 | 03:53 PM

KAMPALA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2021 ) :Uganda's national football team will this month have a series of international friendlies as it prepares for the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers which kick off in September.

Ahmed Hussien, communications manager of the country's football governing body told Xinhua on Friday that the team has already been summoned to start training on Aug. 16.

The team will travel to Jordan on Aug.

21 where it will have two international friendly matches against the national team of Syria. Later Uganda will play Ethiopia in another friendly match on Aug. 29 in Ethiopia.

Uganda will face arch-rivals Kenya away in Nairobi on Sept. 2 in their opening Group E match before returning to host Mali on Sept. 6.

Uganda, which has never played in a FIFA World Cup competition, will then play two back-to-back matches against Rwanda on Oct. 6 in Kigali and four days later in Kampala.

