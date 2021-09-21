Uganda set to host University World Cup Rugby Sevens qualifiers

Uganda is set to host the second Kings of Africa University Rugby Sevens tournament, which will act as the qualification event for the first-ever FISU University World Cup Rugby Sevens

KAMPALA, Sept. 21 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2021 ) --:Uganda is set to host the second Kings of Africa University Rugby Sevens tournament, which will act as the qualification event for the first-ever FISU University World Cup Rugby Sevens.

Penninah Kabenge, president of the Association of Uganda University sports, told Xinhua late on Monday that the tournament is scheduled for October 8 to 10 at Makerere University rugby grounds in the capital Kampala.

Kabenge said 17 universities have already confirmed participation in the tournament, with the men's and women's winners gaining automatic qualification to the FISU World Rugby Cup to be held in Kazan, Russia in 2022.

"Our teams are training hard so that we stand a chance to finally win and qualify for the big stage in Russia," added Kabenge.