Ugandan Olympic Team Member Tests Positive For Coronavirus At Tokyo Airport - Reports

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Sun 20th June 2021 | 06:40 AM

Ugandan Olympic Team Member Tests Positive for Coronavirus at Tokyo Airport - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2021) One member of Uganda's Olympic team has tested positive for COVID-19 upon arrival in Japan, despite the fact that all players and staff had been vaccinated, NHK reports.

Uganda's nine athletes arrived at Narita International Airport (Tokyo-Narita) on Saturday. One teammate tested positive for the coronavirus during an airport screening, NHK said on Sunday, adding that the person in question will now be staying at a government-designated facility.

Other members of Uganda's team will now head to Osaka Prefecture's Izumisano where they will proceed with their training.

According to the broadcaster, all members of Uganda's team had been given two shots of the AstraZeneca vaccine ahead of their departure for Japan.

They also tested negative for COVID-19 before their flight.

Ugandan athletes are the second foreign team to arrive in Japan after the Australian women's softball squad.

The Summer Olympics in Tokyo were initially scheduled for 2020 but were postponed in the spring of last year amid the coronavirus pandemic. The Games are currently scheduled to be held this summer, from July 23 until August 8.

Because of COVID-19, the Japanese government has decided to hold the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics without foreign spectators, while a decision on domestic spectators is expected later this month.

More Stories From Sports

