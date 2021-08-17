Ugandan Tokyo Olympics medalists set to face off in Eugene Diamond League

Three Ugandan medalists at the recently concluded Tokyo Olympic Games are set to face off with other stars when the Eugene Diamond League takes place on Aug. 21 in the United States

KAMPALA (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2021 ) --:Three Ugandan medalists at the recently concluded Tokyo Olympic Games are set to face off with other stars when the Eugene Diamond League takes place on Aug. 21 in the United States.

Namayo Mawerere, publicity secretary of Uganda Athletics Federation told Xinhua on Monday that this will be another opportunity for the athletes to prove to the world that they are getting better and better.

The medalists include Joshua Cheptegei who won a gold medal in the 5,000m final and a silver in the 10,000m final, Jacob Kiplimo who won a bronze medal in the 10,000m final, and Perthu Chemutai who bagged gold in the women's 3,000 steeplechase final.

Winnie Nanyondo and Halimah Nakaayi are the other two Ugandan athletes who will join the three medalists at the Eugene Diamond League.