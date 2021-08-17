UrduPoint.com

Ugandan Tokyo Olympics Medalists Set To Face Off In Eugene Diamond League

Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Tue 17th August 2021 | 01:56 PM

Ugandan Tokyo Olympics medalists set to face off in Eugene Diamond League

Three Ugandan medalists at the recently concluded Tokyo Olympic Games are set to face off with other stars when the Eugene Diamond League takes place on Aug. 21 in the United States

KAMPALA (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2021 ) --:Three Ugandan medalists at the recently concluded Tokyo Olympic Games are set to face off with other stars when the Eugene Diamond League takes place on Aug. 21 in the United States.

Namayo Mawerere, publicity secretary of Uganda Athletics Federation told Xinhua on Monday that this will be another opportunity for the athletes to prove to the world that they are getting better and better.

The medalists include Joshua Cheptegei who won a gold medal in the 5,000m final and a silver in the 10,000m final, Jacob Kiplimo who won a bronze medal in the 10,000m final, and Perthu Chemutai who bagged gold in the women's 3,000 steeplechase final.

Winnie Nanyondo and Halimah Nakaayi are the other two Ugandan athletes who will join the three medalists at the Eugene Diamond League.

Related Topics

World Tokyo Eugene United States Uganda Women Gold Silver Olympics Bronze

Recent Stories

UAE expresses hope for stability in Afghanistan

UAE expresses hope for stability in Afghanistan

15 seconds ago
 Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

2 minutes ago
 Afghanistan ongoing situation will not affect ODI ..

Afghanistan ongoing situation will not affect ODI series against Pakistan

11 minutes ago
 Russia Records 20,958 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Ho ..

Russia Records 20,958 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

2 minutes ago
 New Zealand moves to top level 4 alert over new CO ..

New Zealand moves to top level 4 alert over new COVID-19 case

2 minutes ago
 China to send 251 athletes to Tokyo 2020 Paralympi ..

China to send 251 athletes to Tokyo 2020 Paralympics

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.