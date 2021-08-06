Uganda's Cheptegei Wins Men's 5000 Metres Olympic Title
Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Fri 06th August 2021 | 06:10 PM
Tokyo, Aug 6 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2021 ) :Joshua Cheptegei made up for his silver in the 10,000 metres to win the 5000m Olympic title on Friday, succeeding two-time champion Mo Farah.
The 24-year-old Ugandan world record holder in the distance timed 12min 58.15sec.
Canada's Mohammed Ahmed won silver in 12:58.61 and the USA's Paul Chelimo the bronze in 12:59.05.