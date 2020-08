MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2020) Joshua Cheptegei of Uganda broke the world record in the 5000 meters run during the first stage of the Diamond League in Monaco.

Cheptegei ran the distance in 12 minutes 35.36 seconds.

Previous record of 12 minutes 37.35 seconds was set by Ethiopia's Kenenisa Bekele in 2004.