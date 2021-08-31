Uganda's national basketball team risk being kicked out of the AfroBasket championships because they have not got sufficient funds to pay their way, a local official said on Tuesday

Kampala, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2021 ) :Uganda's national basketball team risk being kicked out of the AfroBasket championships because they have not got sufficient funds to pay their way, a local official said on Tuesday.

The Silverbacks on Tuesday beat former champions Nigeria 80-68 to reach the quarter finals of the tournament in neighbouring Rwanda, but are being threatened with disqualification.

Nasser Sserunjogi, the head of Uganda's basketball federation FUBA, told AFP the team needed to find about 360 million Ugandan shillings ($100,000) to meet their expenses in Kigali.

"We may fall on our promise to pay and get disqualified, a major embarrassment to the country," he said, describing it as a "worrying situation".

The Silverbacks are currently relying on credit from the sport's international body FIBA to cover costs such as accommodation, meals and flight tickets and were initially given an August 29 deadline to pay up or be disqualified.

The team sent a distress letter about their plight to Uganda's First Lady Janet Museveni and the country's sports and education minister seeking financial help.

"We are yet to get response on our request for funding the team and we hope it is done soon," Sserunjogi said, with the team's fate still unknown after Tuesday's win.

Uganda have never before reached the quarter-finals of the AfroBasket championships.

"Despite the financial challenges we have faced, I am grateful that our team is still shining," Sserunjogi said.

Uganda are set to play Cape Verde in the quarter finals on Thursday.