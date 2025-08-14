UGI, Punjab Cycling Association mark Independence Day with bicycle race, flag hoisting

The Unique Group of Institutions (UGI), in collaboration with the Punjab Cycling Association, celebrated Pakistan’s 78th Independence Day with a flag hoisting and cake-cutting ceremony, followed by an Independence Day bicycle race

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2025) The Unique Group of Institutions (UGI), in collaboration with the Punjab Cycling Association, celebrated Pakistan’s 78th Independence Day with a flag hoisting and cake-cutting ceremony, followed by an Independence Day bicycle race.

The race, which began at Gaddafi Stadium and concluded at the Unique Group’s head office, featured the special participation of Provincial Sports Minister Faisal Ayub Khokhar and Unique Group Chairman Professor Abdul Manan Khurram.

Speaking on the occasion, Sports Minister Faisal Ayub Khokhar said Punjab has never lacked sporting talent, but the absence of basic facilities has prevented athletes from realising their full potential. “Unless students receive government-level patronage, they will be unable to bring glory to the country in sports,” he noted, adding that the sector’s neglect in the past had hindered Pakistan’s success despite its abundant talent.

He expressed gratitude to the Unique Group for promoting cycling and sports in general.

Professor Abdul Manan Khurram said nations that prioritise playgrounds over hospitals cultivate healthier societies. “Unique Group integrates sports alongside academics to develop students physically and to teach them the values of both winning and losing,” he remarked, urging youth to engage fully in sports to build resilience and tolerance.

Rector Professor Amjad Ali Khan, Vice Chairman Afif Ashraf Siddiqui, Additional Director Muhammad Abdullah, along with teachers, students, and athletes, attended the event. Prizes were distributed among the winners of the race.