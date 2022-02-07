UrduPoint.com

UK And Ireland Abandon 2030 World Cup Bid To Focus On Euro 2028

Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 07, 2022 | 03:58 PM

UK and Ireland abandon 2030 World Cup bid to focus on Euro 2028

The UK and Ireland will not bid to stage the 2030 World Cup and will instead focus on a joint campaign to host Euro 2028, their football bodies announced on Monday

London, Feb 7 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2022 ) :The UK and Ireland will not bid to stage the 2030 World Cup and will instead focus on a joint campaign to host Euro 2028, their football bodies announced on Monday.

The football associations of England, Northern Ireland, Scotland, Wales and Ireland have concluded that the European Championship represents a better option than the World Cup after conducting a feasibility study, which was backed by UK government money.

"On balance, the five associations have decided to focus solely on an official bid to host Euro 2028 and have agreed not to bid for the 2030 World Cup," they said in a statement.

"Hosting a Euro offers a similar return on investment, with the European tournament carrying a far lower delivery cost and the potential of the benefits being realised sooner.

"It would be an honour and a privilege to collectively host Euro 2028 and to welcome all of Europe. It would also be a wonderful opportunity to demonstrate the true impact of hosting a world-class football tournament by driving positive change and leaving a lasting legacy across our communities.

" The World Cup bid had been criticised as an "expensive vanity project" by Julian Knight, the lawmaker who chairs the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee, after the failed solo attempts by England to stage the 2006 and 2018 World Cups.

The chaos that marred Wembley's hosting of the Euro 2020 final last year does not appear to have turned European governing body UEFA against staging big events at the London venue, with the inaugural "Finalissima" match between European champions Italy and South American champions Argentina taking place there in June.

UEFA announced last year that parties interested in hosting Euro 2028 need to confirm that interest by March 23, with the bidders to be announced on April 5. The bidding process for the 2032 finals will also run in parallel.

Related Topics

Football World Europe London Wales Ireland Argentina Italy United Kingdom Euro Money March April June 2018 2020 Media All Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

MAF's conservation efforts help rescuing of two le ..

MAF's conservation efforts help rescuing of two leopard cats from poachers

47 seconds ago
 Main Opposition Candidate Leads in South Korean Pr ..

Main Opposition Candidate Leads in South Korean Presidential Race - Poll

1 minute ago
 UNDP, South Punjab Secretariat launch two landmark ..

UNDP, South Punjab Secretariat launch two landmark SDGs Reports for equitable de ..

1 minute ago
 AIOU's last date of merit-based admissions Feb. 14 ..

AIOU's last date of merit-based admissions Feb. 14

1 minute ago
 2 killed, six injured in road accidents

2 killed, six injured in road accidents

6 minutes ago
 CM Mahmood Kha condoles over demise of Nishter's m ..

CM Mahmood Kha condoles over demise of Nishter's mother

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>