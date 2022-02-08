UrduPoint.com

UK And Ireland Abandon 2030 World Cup Bid To Focus On Euro 2028

Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 08, 2022 | 12:38 AM

UK and Ireland abandon 2030 World Cup bid to focus on Euro 2028

Football chiefs from the UK and Ireland announced on Monday they had decided not to bid to stage the 2030 World Cup and would instead focus on a joint campaign to host Euro 2028

London, Feb 7 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2022 ) :Football chiefs from the UK and Ireland announced on Monday they had decided not to bid to stage the 2030 World Cup and would instead focus on a joint campaign to host Euro 2028.

The football associations of England, Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland have concluded that the European Championship represents a better option than the World Cup after a feasibility study, which was backed by UK government money.

"The five associations have decided to focus solely on an official bid to host Euro 2028 and have agreed not to bid for the 2030 World Cup," they said in a statement.

"Hosting a Euro offers a similar return on investment, with the European tournament carrying a far lower delivery cost and the potential of the benefits being realised sooner." English Football Association chief executive Mark Bullingham said there was "uncertainty" over future World Cups, in light of world governing body FIFA's proposal to stage the tournament every two years.

He said the decision to focus on Euro 2028 was not based on any communication from European governing body UEFA that it would support a joint Spain-Portugal bid for 2030 over the UK-Ireland option.

Bullingham believes the five-nation Euro bid would be viewed favourably, as UEFA seeks to rebuild its finances following the Covid-19 pandemic.

"We believe we can put together an incredibly strong tournament in many ways," he said.

"And we also know we can deliver a really strong commercial return to UEFA and we feel that puts us in a strong position." A UK government statement said: "We remain passionate about bringing a World Cup to the UK and Ireland when the time is right.

"Meanwhile, the UEFA European Championships are one of the biggest global sporting events. Hosting the full tournament would be an exciting opportunity, bringing significant benefits to the whole of the UK and Ireland." Russia and Turkey are also reportedly in the running for Euro 2028.

The World Cup bid was previously criticised as an "expensive vanity project" by Julian Knight, the lawmaker who chairs the UK parliament's Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee, after the failed solo attempts by England to stage the 2006 and 2018 World Cups.

He welcomed the switch in focus on Monday but added: "It's unacceptable that �2.8 million ($3.8 million) in taxpayer money was wasted on a pipe dream that was clearly doomed from the start.""Football in the UK needs to sort out its reputation at home before we can go after the biggest tournament."

Related Topics

Football World Russia Turkey Parliament FIFA Wales Ireland United Kingdom Euro Money 2018 Media From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

Newcastle 'stronger' after busy transfer window, s ..

Newcastle 'stronger' after busy transfer window, says Howe

32 seconds ago
 Nike sever ties with Man Utd's Greenwood after rap ..

Nike sever ties with Man Utd's Greenwood after rape allegation

34 seconds ago
 All parties to hold Kashmir rally in Islamabad on ..

All parties to hold Kashmir rally in Islamabad on Feb 24: Sultan

37 seconds ago
 Borrell Says EU Coordinating Response to Russian S ..

Borrell Says EU Coordinating Response to Russian Security Proposals

39 seconds ago
 No concession for looters of public money: Chaudhr ..

No concession for looters of public money: Chaudhry Fawad Hussain

7 minutes ago
 Dr Yasmin Rashid inaugurates new CER at Mayo Hospi ..

Dr Yasmin Rashid inaugurates new CER at Mayo Hospital

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>