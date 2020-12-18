UrduPoint.com
UK Anti-Doping Boss Upset About Reduced Sports Ban On Russia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2020) UK Anti-Doping chief executive Nicole Sapstead said Thursday she was unhappy about the top sports court's decision to bar Russia from international events for two years, down from four.

The World Anti-Doping Agency proposed last year to ban Russian athletes from the international sports stage for four years after finding it in violation of anti-doping rules. The Court of Arbitration for Sport sided with WADA in punishing Russia but halved the four-year ban.

"Whilst we welcome the decision today to uphold WADA's historic ban on Russia, we are frustrated that the ban has been reduced to two-years," Sapstead said in a statement.

Russian athletes will be able to participate as neutrals in next year's Tokyo Olympics, 2022 Beijing Winter Games and 2022 Qatar World Cup if they are proved to be "clean." Russian officials have been barred from attending the events.

Sapstead said the ban was the most severe punishment ever imposed on a nation in sport. She added she was waiting for the publication of the court's full decision next week to see why Russian athletes will be allowed to display national colors and wear uniforms that will include the word "Russia."

