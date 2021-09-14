UK Athletes Complain to World Athletics Head Over National Federation Work - Reports

Some of the UK's leading athletes have expressed their discontent with the work of the UK Athletics (UKA) during a meeting with World Athletics President Sebastian Coe, the Daily Mail newspaper reported, citing sources

The meeting between the World Athletics chief and several British track and field stars took place by chance at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Zurich last week after the Diamond League finals, the newspaper said.

One of the sources was quoted as describing the conversation as a "proper cry for help," with the athletes reportedly asking Coe to step in and save the sport that is mired in chaos.

The newspaper has learned that the athletes are especially dissatisfied with what they call lack of expertise and presence from Sara Symington, who is responsible for the results of the national team at major tournaments, and head coach of the Olympic national team Christian Malcolm, who went on vacation instead of attending the Diamond League final.