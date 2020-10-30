MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2020) London's claims about Russia's alleged involvement in cyberattacks targeting officials and organizations in charge of preparations for the Tokyo Olympics show the misery of the UK political thinking, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Oleg Syromolotov said in an interview with Sputnik, once again refuting the accusations.

"We are already tired of commenting on this never ending torrent of groundless accusations against us," Syromolotov said.

According to the Russian diplomat, "all these claims that we are sick and tired of speak volumes about the wretchedness of the political thinking of the US' junior partners from the Foggy Albion."

"We believe that this destructive policy undermines the global community's effort to form an open, fair and democratic system of the international information security," Syromolotov went on to say.

The deputy foreign minister pointed to the fact that, in compliance with a resolution of the United Nations Security Council, "any claim that a nation is involved in organizing and committing crimes should be substantiated with relevant technical data."

"Direct serious negotiations are needed to solve the emerging problems, and we have repeatedly offered various formats. However, the British diplomacy for some reason keeps reducing everything to vile insinuations with a zeal worthy of a better cause," Syromolotov said.