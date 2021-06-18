UrduPoint.com
UK Considering Easing COVID Restrictions As UEFA Mulls Moving Euro 2020 Final From London

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Fri 18th June 2021 | 05:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2021) British authorities are considering waiving COVID-19 restrictions for UEFA and Fifa VIPs, as UEFA is thinking of moving the Euro 2020 final from London to Budapest, The Times reported on Friday.

The football cup semi-finals and the final, scheduled for July, 2021, will be hosted by Wembley in the UK. The UK government is thinking of letting about 2,500 VIPs attend the matches, exempted from self-isolation upon arrival as the UEFA warns it may take matches to Hungary instead, according to the newspaper.

In March, the UEFA said a host city had to "guarantee the presence of fans" at the games, or the game could be moved elsewhere.

At the moment, all people entering the UK have to quarantine depending on which country they are coming from.

Those from the green list countries must take a COVID-19 test on or before the second day after arrival; those coming from the "amber list" countries must quarantine and take two COVID-19 tests. Those from "red list" countries can't enter the UK unless they have a British passport or residence permit.

In the UK, COVID-19 incidence reached a peak in January 2021, when the number of daily cases was over 67,000. The situation then eased, but, since May, new cases have been steadily growing. A the same time, the UK is pushing forward with the vaccination campaign. Over 30,000 people in the United Kingdom have received both vaccine doses so far.

