UK Cycling Federation Bans Transgender Women From Competing in Female Events

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2023) British Cycling, the sport's national governing body in the United Kingdom, announced Friday that it has banned transgender women from competing in the women's category at events.

The new policy divides cyclists into "female" and "open" categories, the federation said in a statement.

The open category will include male athletes, transgender women and men, non-binary individuals and those whose sex was assigned male at birth.

The female category will include those whose sex was assigned female at birth and transgender men who have not begun hormone therapy, the statement said.

The new competition rules will take effect at the end of 2023.

In November 2021, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) issued a set of principles for international federations to allow transgender people to compete. According to the document, athletes should be allowed to compete in the category that "best aligns with their self-determined gender identity".