UrduPoint.com

UK Defense Minister Ben Wallace Says No Evidence Of Russian Withdrawal From Ukraine Border

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) Published February 16, 2022 | 03:22 PM

UK Defense Minister Ben Wallace Says No Evidence of Russian Withdrawal From Ukraine Border

UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace on Wednesday said that the United Kingdom had seen no evidence that Russia was withdrawing its troops from the Ukrainian border as Moscow had claimed

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2022) UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace on Wednesday said that the United Kingdom had seen no evidence that Russia was withdrawing its troops from the Ukrainian border as Moscow had claimed.

On Tuesday, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said that Russia was withdrawing some forces away from the border with Ukraine and from Crimea where Russian personnel participated in military drills.

"What we haven't seen is evidence of withdrawal that has been claimed by the Kremlin," Wallace told Sky news broadcaster from Brussels, where he is scheduled to meet with fellow NATO defense ministers later in the day.

He claimed that the "latest intelligence" is that there were over 100 battalion tactical groups of the Russian ground forces, 130,000 plus troops and a significant flotilla of Russian amphibious landing ships, war ships and missile ships at sea.

However, when asked if Russia was lying about troop withdrawals, Wallace said that it was "too soon to tell."

In the past few months, the West and Ukraine have accused Russia of a troop build-up near the Ukrainian border in alleged preparation for an invasion. Moscow has denied these accusations, repeatedly stating that it is not threatening anyone and at the same time expressing strong concerns over NATO's military activity near the Russian borders, which it deems a threat to its national security. Moscow has also said Russia has the right to move troops within its national territory.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Moscow Russia Brussels Same Wallace United Kingdom Border From

Recent Stories

Govt determined to promote tax culture in country: ..

Govt determined to promote tax culture in country: Shaukat Tarin

7 minutes ago
 FIFA hails &#039;fantastic&#039; Abu Dhabi organis ..

FIFA hails &#039;fantastic&#039; Abu Dhabi organisation of FIFA Club World Cup U ..

10 minutes ago
 Erin Holland stuns fans with her 'snow queen' look

Erin Holland stuns fans with her 'snow queen' look

19 minutes ago
 PM directs to take effective measures to provide m ..

PM directs to take effective measures to provide maximum relief to masses

57 minutes ago
 Minsk Says OSCE Heads of State Meeting May Facilit ..

Minsk Says OSCE Heads of State Meeting May Facilitate Restoration of Trust - Mak ..

26 minutes ago
 Corvettes of Russia's Pacific Carry Out Training E ..

Corvettes of Russia's Pacific Carry Out Training Exercises in Sea of Okhotsk

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>