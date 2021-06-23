UK Eases COVID Rules to Let VIPs Attend Euro 2020 Semi-Finals, Final at Wembley

The UK minister for media and data, John Whittingdale, said on Wednesday that football officials and VIP fans would be exempt from self-isolation and quarantine upon arrival in the country, so they could watch the Euro 2020 games, according to Sky News

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2021) The UK minister for media and data, John Whittingdale, said on Wednesday that football officials and VIP fans would be exempt from self-isolation and quarantine upon arrival in the country, so they could watch the Euro 2020 games, according to Sky news.

COVID-19 rules at semi-final and final Euro 2020 football matches taking place at Wembley Stadium, London, will thus be partially amended. However, Whittingdale stressed that safety remains the main priority, as those who bypass general regulations will be few and still have to abide by other restrictions. The list of VIPs include members of football organizations, representatives of the country playing, sponsors or partners of the Euro 2020 Championship.

The total number of VIPs willing to attend the final game on July 11, is estimated at 2,500.

"We're talking about a very limited number of people coming in and they're also subject to quite significant restrictions. They're not just able to come in and travel around Britain. They come in to attend a match and go away again," Whittingdale told the broadcaster.

Earlier in June, UEFA was thinking of shifting the games from London to Budapest as British authorities were reluctant to exempt VIP attendees from 10-day isolation upon arrival, which was obligatory for those from red-list and amber-list countries.