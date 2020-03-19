UrduPoint.com
UK Ex-Footballers Neville, Giggs Provide Hotels For NHS Workers Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Thu 19th March 2020 | 02:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2020) Legendary ex-players of Manchester United football club Gary Neville and Ryan Giggs will provide two hotels they co-own in Manchester to accommodate National Health Service (HNS) workers for free amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

"Our 176 beds will be occupied by National Health Service workers and medical professional from Friday onwards ... It's free of charge.

Our staff will operate the hotels as normal, and health workers will be allowed to stay there without any cost whatsoever," Neville said in a video statement published on Twitter.

Neville and Giggs co-own the hotels, one of which is located next to Old Trafford, Manchester United's home stadium, and the other in the city center.

According to the latest data from the World Health Organization, the UK has registered 1,954 cases of the coronavirus, 60 people died.

