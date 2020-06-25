UK government under pressure to lift cricket virus ban

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Boris Johnson was told "England is not England without cricket" by one of his own Conservative MPs on Thursday as the British government came under renewed pressure to lift a ban on recreational cricket during the coronavirus pandemic.

During a debate in Parliament, Peter Bone MP urged Jacob Rees-Mogg, the leader of the House of Commons, to "persuade the chief umpire (Johnson) to stroll across from Number 10 next week" and announce the amateur game can resume .

International cricket is set to get underway for the first time since lockdown when England face the West Indies in a three-Test series starting at Southampton on July 8.

But the amateur game remains mothballed, with professional county cricket delayed until at least August 1.

Earlier this week, while announcing a lifting of lockdown restrictions on pubs and restaurants, Johnson said club cricket could not resume because the ball is a "natural vector of disease".