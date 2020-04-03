UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Government Urges Premier League Soccer Players To Take Pay Cut Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Fri 03rd April 2020 | 02:10 AM

UK Government Urges Premier League Soccer Players to Take Pay Cut Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2020) UK Premier League soccer players should take a pay cut to show solidarity with members of the National Health Service during the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak, Secretary of State for Health and Social Care Matt Hancock said during a press briefing on Thursday.

Hancock, who was making his first public appearance after recovering from the coronavirus disease, urged Premier League players to reduce their salaries, given that health care professionals had lost their lives battling the disease.

"Given the sacrifices that many people are making, including some of my colleagues in the NHS who have made the ultimate sacrifice of going into work and have caught the disease and have sadly died, I think the first thing that Premier League footballers can do is make a contribution, take a pay cut and play their part," the minister said.

Earlier in the day, several soccer teams in the UK, including Tottenham Hotspur, faced criticism for triggering a government scheme designed to protect those who have lost their jobs during the economic disruption caused by the crisis.

The scheme, announced by Chancellor Rishi Sunak, guarantees employees as much as 80 percent of their wages, up to 2,500 Pounds per month ($3,104).

In a letter to Sunak, Conservative Member of Parliament Julian Knight slammed the country's soccer players for not offering to take pay cuts while non-playing members of staff were being furloughed.

Later in the day, the Professional Footballers' Association, the UK soccer players union, said that players will have to share the financial burden of the ongoing epidemiological and economic crisis.

Players from a number of Europe's biggest soccer clubs have already announced that they will take a wage cut in order to protect the incomes of non-playing staff. Atletico Madrid and Barcelona players will reduce their wages temporarily by 70 percent in order support their respective teams' employees.

Additionally, the players and coaching staff of Italy's Juventus will forego 90 million Euros ($97.7 million) to help their club through the crisis caused by the coronavirus disease.

Related Topics

UK Europe Parliament Died Barcelona Hancock Italy From Government Share Atletico Madrid Premier League Juventus Tottenham Million Jobs Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Suspension of passenger, transit flights still in ..

57 minutes ago

DHA extends validity of expired health cards

2 hours ago

Ministry of Health announces 210 new cases of COVI ..

2 hours ago

UAE renews entry suspension for foreign nationals ..

2 hours ago

World Bank to Deploy $160Bln to Support COVID-19 M ..

11 minutes ago

Etihad Rail awards AED846 million contract for O&a ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.