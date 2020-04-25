UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Health, Sports Officials Working To Restart English Premier League Football - Reports

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Sat 25th April 2020 | 02:02 PM

UK Health, Sports Officials Working to Restart English Premier League Football - Reports

The English top flight of football may return to action in May and could likely be broadcast free of charge across the country after the coronavirus pandemic forced matches to halt in March, UK media reported Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2020) The English top flight of football may return to action in May and could likely be broadcast free of charge across the country after the coronavirus pandemic forced matches to halt in March, UK media reported Saturday.

Recovering Prime Minister Boris Johnson is said to have studied options to resume the English Premier League in unannounced meetings between government and sporting officials, according to The Sun newspaper.

"We want live sport back on tv as soon as we can. It would give the whole country a huge lift," the tabloid paper quoted a government source as saying.

The unnamed source, however, said that the plans are tentative and any resumption of fixtures would take place strictly without any fans at stadiums.

The world's most-watched football competition was suspended in early March with teams having nine or 10 games to play.

According to The Sun's sources, even if the government gave the Premier League a green light to resume on May 7, when the cabinet is set to review mitigation measures, the clubs would need at least two weeks to prepare for the resumption of matches.

Public Health England and the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport are set to hold meetings to work out a set of guidelines that need to be cleared before matches are allowed to resume, according to The Sun.

UK Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden urged the Premier League management to stream matches on terrestrial channels and websites for all citizens to have access.

The Premier League operates under exclusive television deals with national broadcasters which draws billions into the competition annually. Only paying subscribers usually have access to matches.

At the moment of suspension, Liverpool Football Club was in the lead with 25 points ahead of Manchester City, with Leicester City in third place. Liverpool was on its way to win the first title in 30 years before the coronavirus pandemic put a halt on the competition.

The English Premier League has not released any statements on the matter.

Related Topics

UK Football Prime Minister World Liverpool Leicester Lead March May Media TV All Government Cabinet Top Manchester City Premier League Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Pakistan Navy demonstrates anti-ship missiles' fir ..

12 minutes ago

Four killed, three wounded in road mishap

12 minutes ago

NGOs, public organizations appear active in creati ..

12 minutes ago

UK announces 9 more charter flights from Pakistan ..

14 minutes ago

Govt advises people to stay indoor: Senior leader ..

13 minutes ago

Punjab teachers appeal Punjab CM to withdraw wheat ..

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.