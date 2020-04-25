UK Health, Sports Officials Working to Restart English Premier League Football - Reports

The English top flight of football may return to action in May and could likely be broadcast free of charge across the country after the coronavirus pandemic forced matches to halt in March, UK media reported Saturday

Recovering Prime Minister Boris Johnson is said to have studied options to resume the English Premier League in unannounced meetings between government and sporting officials, according to The Sun newspaper.

"We want live sport back on tv as soon as we can. It would give the whole country a huge lift," the tabloid paper quoted a government source as saying.

The unnamed source, however, said that the plans are tentative and any resumption of fixtures would take place strictly without any fans at stadiums.

The world's most-watched football competition was suspended in early March with teams having nine or 10 games to play.

According to The Sun's sources, even if the government gave the Premier League a green light to resume on May 7, when the cabinet is set to review mitigation measures, the clubs would need at least two weeks to prepare for the resumption of matches.

Public Health England and the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport are set to hold meetings to work out a set of guidelines that need to be cleared before matches are allowed to resume, according to The Sun.

UK Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden urged the Premier League management to stream matches on terrestrial channels and websites for all citizens to have access.

The Premier League operates under exclusive television deals with national broadcasters which draws billions into the competition annually. Only paying subscribers usually have access to matches.

At the moment of suspension, Liverpool Football Club was in the lead with 25 points ahead of Manchester City, with Leicester City in third place. Liverpool was on its way to win the first title in 30 years before the coronavirus pandemic put a halt on the competition.

The English Premier League has not released any statements on the matter.