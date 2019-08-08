UK High Diver Gary Hunt Says Happy to Come Back to Crimea for Cliff Diving World Cup 2019

Britain's Gary Hunt, a high diving world champion, said Thursday he was happy to be back in Crimea to participate in this year's Cliff Diving World Cup

SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2019) Britain's Gary Hunt, a high diving world champion, said Thursday he was happy to be back in Crimea to participate in this year's Cliff Diving World Cup.

"I am very happy to be here, in Crimea, I love Yalta and I am excited to present this sport here," Hunt said in Russian at a press conference in the city of Simferopol.

When asked how Europe reacted to his 2018 visit to Crimea, Hunt replied that although he had previously heard comments on this matter, he still believed that sport was the best way to bring people together.

Crimea Cliff Diving World Cup will be held on August 10 at the high diving base on Diva cliff in Simeiz and attended by 14 high divers from Russia, Ukraine, the United States, Italy, Mexico, Brazil, Colombia and the Czech Republic.