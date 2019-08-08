UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK High Diver Gary Hunt Says Happy To Come Back To Crimea For Cliff Diving World Cup 2019

Muhammad Rameez 46 seconds ago Thu 08th August 2019 | 09:00 PM

UK High Diver Gary Hunt Says Happy to Come Back to Crimea for Cliff Diving World Cup 2019

Britain's Gary Hunt, a high diving world champion, said Thursday he was happy to be back in Crimea to participate in this year's Cliff Diving World Cup

SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2019) Britain's Gary Hunt, a high diving world champion, said Thursday he was happy to be back in Crimea to participate in this year's Cliff Diving World Cup.

"I am very happy to be here, in Crimea, I love Yalta and I am excited to present this sport here," Hunt said in Russian at a press conference in the city of Simferopol.

When asked how Europe reacted to his 2018 visit to Crimea, Hunt replied that although he had previously heard comments on this matter, he still believed that sport was the best way to bring people together.

Crimea Cliff Diving World Cup will be held on August 10 at the high diving base on Diva cliff in Simeiz and attended by 14 high divers from Russia, Ukraine, the United States, Italy, Mexico, Brazil, Colombia and the Czech Republic.

Related Topics

World Ukraine Russia Europe Visit Simferopol Yalta Gary Italy Brazil Czech Republic United States Colombia Mexico August 2018 From Best Love

Recent Stories

Ministry of Energy visits Byco’s Refinery

2 hours ago

Sindh seeks support of corporate sector, NGOs to p ..

43 seconds ago

Pakistan Bans Indian Films as Part of New Cultural ..

45 seconds ago

Vice President of German Parliament Recalls Russia ..

49 seconds ago

Operation against encroachments in Rawalpindi laun ..

51 seconds ago

Business Community supports Govt. move to suspend ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.