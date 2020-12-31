UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Honors Formula 1 Champion Hamilton With Knighthood

Muhammad Rameez 1 hour ago Thu 31st December 2020 | 03:21 PM

UK honors formula 1 champion Hamilton with Knighthood

British Formula 1 star Lewis Hamilton has been knighted in the UK New Year's honours list published on Thursday

ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2020 ) :British Formula 1 star Lewis Hamilton has been knighted in the UK New Year's honours list published on Thursday.

The 2020 Formula 1 champion has had the Knight Bachelor rank in "New Year's Honours Overseas and International List 2021" over his stellar performance in the Formula 1.

The 35-year-old Mercedes driver secured the 2020 Formula 1 title in November, winning the Turkish Grand Prix in Istanbul.

Hamilton clinched his seventh drivers' title in the Turkish GP to equal F1 legend Michael Schumacher's world championships record.

During his career, Hamilton gained 95 Grand Prix wins to surpass Schumacher's all-time record with 91 victories in this field. Hamilton beat Schumacher's record in the 2020 Portuguese Grand Prix held in October.

Related Topics

World Driver Mercedes Hamilton Istanbul United Kingdom October November 2020

Recent Stories

‘Initially Rs300,000 will be provided to poor fo ..

15 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,730 new COVID-19 cases, 1,435 reco ..

25 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Fund follows up on implementation of pro ..

25 minutes ago

Qureshi invites Japanese investors to invest in Pa ..

27 minutes ago

PM approves online agri dashboard to monitor food ..

14 minutes ago

American tennis player Querrey handed suspended fi ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.