UK honors formula 1 champion Hamilton with Knighthood

ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2020 ) :British Formula 1 star Lewis Hamilton has been knighted in the UK New Year's honours list published on Thursday.

The 2020 Formula 1 champion has had the Knight Bachelor rank in "New Year's Honours Overseas and International List 2021" over his stellar performance in the Formula 1.

The 35-year-old Mercedes driver secured the 2020 Formula 1 title in November, winning the Turkish Grand Prix in Istanbul.

Hamilton clinched his seventh drivers' title in the Turkish GP to equal F1 legend Michael Schumacher's world championships record.

During his career, Hamilton gained 95 Grand Prix wins to surpass Schumacher's all-time record with 91 victories in this field. Hamilton beat Schumacher's record in the 2020 Portuguese Grand Prix held in October.