UK, Ireland Bid to Jointly Host UEFA Euro 2028

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2023) The United Kingdom and Ireland have submitted a bid to jointly host UEFA Euro 2028, their governing football bodies announced on Wednesday.

"Today, the Ireland & UK final bid to host UEFA EURO 2028 has been submitted," the joint statement co-signed by football associations of Ireland, England, Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales read.

"The bid is a detailed plan that shows how our nations are collaborating to stage an historic football festival for all of Europe and take the tournament to new heights," it added.

The partners propose a "world-class stadia concept tailormade for EURO 2028." The 10 potential host cities are spread out across the five UK nations and Ireland. The capacity of stadiums averages 58,000, allowing for almost 3 million tickets and economic benefits for host nations of up to 3 billion Euros ($3.3 billion), the organizers estimate.