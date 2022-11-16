UK, Ireland Submit Official Bid to Host UEFA 2028 at 14 Stadiums

The football associations of England, Northern Ireland, Scotland, Wales and the Republic of Ireland on Wednesday officially submitted a joint bid to host the 2028 UEFA European Football Championship, with 14 stadiums shortlisted to host matches

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2022) The football associations of England, Northern Ireland, Scotland, Wales and the Republic of Ireland on Wednesday officially submitted a joint bid to host the 2028 UEFA European Football Championship, with 14 stadiums shortlisted to host matches.

"We are delighted that Government Partners of the UK, Ireland, Scotland, Wales, and officials in Northern Ireland, support this bid. Together, we believe we can deliver a world-class tournament, and that hosting UEFA EURO 2028 will achieve a strong and sustainable legacy for football and wider society, helping to drive economic growth in local communities," the five football associations said in a joint statement.

The bid dossier set out "a clear and compelling vision" for UEFA Euro 2028 under the slogan "Football for all. Football for good. Football for the future," according to the statement.

The list of stadiums attached to the bid includes Wembley, London Stadium, the home arenas of Manchester City, Manchester United, Aston Villa, Everton, Newcastle United, Tottenham Hotspur and Sunderland football clubs, as well as the Aviva Arena and Croke Park in Dublin, Hampden Park in Glasgow, the Principality Stadium in Cardiff and the Casement Park Stadium in Belfast.

The United Kingdom and Ireland will submit the final list of 10 stadiums to the Union of European Football Associations in April 2023.

UEFA's executive committee is scheduled to elect host countries for Euro 2028 and Euro 2032 in September 2023. Another candidate to host the 2028 championship is Turkey, which applied in March. Russia has also applied to host Euro 2028 or Euro 2032, but UEFA rejected its bid in May over alleged breach of eligibility.