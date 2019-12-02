UK, Ireland to Make Joint Bid to Host 2030 FIFA World Cup - Reports

The United Kingdom and Ireland are planning to jointly participate in a race to host the 2030 FIFA World Cup, media reported on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2019) The United Kingdom and Ireland are planning to jointly participate in a race to host the 2030 FIFA World Cup, media reported on Monday.

Local football officials claimed that the bid would be "very credible," according to The Times newspaper. Should there be government support, the football associations from both countries are set to make a bid in 2022.

The matches will be played in some English cities, along with Cardiff, Glasgow and Dublin, the media added.

In February, Chile announced that it would join Argentina, Uruguay and Paraguay in their efforts to secure hosting rights.

In September, Ecuador suggested to Peru and Colombia that they submit a joint bid. In November, Spain and Portugal were reported to be considering an intercontinental bid with Morocco.

The bidding process will begin in 2022, and the host nation will be chosen in 2024.

The 2022 World Cup is set to be held in Qatar, while the 2026 edition will be hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico.