UK Lawn Tennis Association Asks ATP to Cut Fine for Banning Russian Athletes - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2023) The United Kingdom's Lawn Tennis Association (LTA) has contacted the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) with a request to decrease its fine for banning Russian and Belarusian athletes at its tournaments in 2022, UK media reported.

In December, the LTA announced the ATP and the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) fined it and the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (AELTC) $1 million for banning athletes from Russia and Belarus. The ATP also threatened to exclude LTA tournaments from its tour if the ban is not lifted in 2023. In late March, the LTA allowed Russians and Belarusians to participate in their tournaments under a neutral status, if they agree to sign neutrality declarations.

The LTA has only managed to "make representations" to the ATP and is waiting whether the body will agree to cut its portion of the fine, The Guardian reported.

Meanwhile, an appeal to the WTA has already been satisfied and halved to $375,000.

Additionally, LTA CEO Scott Lloyd said that the penalties were very serious for the organization and forced it to change its investment plan.

"We would necessarily have spent those funds this year in a different way," Lloyd said. We'd rather not invest them in fines," he said, as quoted by the newspaper.

Lloyd also noted that this dispute helped relations between the tennis bodies and remains optimistic about future dialogue with the WTA and ATP, hoping to host another Masters 1000 tournament, if the association makes the decision to extend its Calendar up to 10 events, according to the report.