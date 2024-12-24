UK newspaper criticizes ICC for Favoring India in Champions Trophy 2025

Open Menu

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 24, 2024 | 02:28 PM

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 24th, 2024) A UK-based newspaper, The Telegraph, has strongly criticized the International Cricket Council (ICC) for compromising the integrity of the game to accommodate India in the Champions Trophy 2025.

The report claimed that India is consistently given undue advantages in the ICC events.

Specifically, in the Champions Trophy 2025, India alone will know the venue for its knockout match in advance. If India reaches the final match of ICC Champions Trophy 2025, it will be held in Dubai; otherwise, it will take place in Lahore.

The report described the India's attempts to prevent a Pakistan-India final as entirely shameful.

Furthermore, The Telegraph reported that the location of the Champions Trophy 2025 final match would only be confirmed after March 4.

“The concessions made to India are inappropriate and increase its chances of winning the trophy,” reported the UK news outlet, highlighting India's dominance over the sport of cricket.

