UK Newspaper Criticizes ICC For Favoring India In Champions Trophy 2025
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 24, 2024 | 02:28 PM
Telegraph claims India is consistently given undue advantages in ICC events
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 24th, 2024) A UK-based newspaper, The Telegraph, has strongly criticized the International Cricket Council (ICC) for compromising the integrity of the game to accommodate India in the Champions Trophy 2025.
The report claimed that India is consistently given undue advantages in the ICC events.
Specifically, in the Champions Trophy 2025, India alone will know the venue for its knockout match in advance. If India reaches the final match of ICC Champions Trophy 2025, it will be held in Dubai; otherwise, it will take place in Lahore.
The report described the India's attempts to prevent a Pakistan-India final as entirely shameful.
Furthermore, The Telegraph reported that the location of the Champions Trophy 2025 final match would only be confirmed after March 4.
“The concessions made to India are inappropriate and increase its chances of winning the trophy,” reported the UK news outlet, highlighting India's dominance over the sport of cricket.
Recent Stories
UK newspaper criticizes ICC for Favoring India in Champions Trophy 2025
Economy Middle East Summit to convene in May 2025
ADAFSA amplifies agricultural sustainability efforts as Year of Sustainability c ..
International Charity Organisation implements 75 projects in Kyrgyzstan
US expresses concerns over sentence of 25 civilians by military courts in May 9 ..
Future Cities Awards 2025 opens nominations
West Indies to arrive in Islamabad on Jan 6 for ICC World Test Championship
EWEC secures four new sites for developing renewable energy projects
'Areeq', 'Shamikh' dominate in Liwa Festival's purebred Arabian horse races
Inaugural International Mangrove Conservation and Restoration Conference highlig ..
UAE leaders congratulate President of Libyan Presidential Council on Independanc ..
France unveils new government led by François Bayrou
More Stories From Sports
-
UK newspaper criticizes ICC for Favoring India in Champions Trophy 20251 minute ago
-
West Indies to arrive in Islamabad on Jan 6 for ICC World Test Championship1 hour ago
-
Arsenal's Saka out for 'many weeks' with hamstring injury16 hours ago
-
Norwegian Haugan dazzles in men's World Cup slalom win16 hours ago
-
Fakhar shines as UMT Markhors down Nurpur Lions to reach final16 hours ago
-
Hockey AstroTurf inaugurated at GDC Dagar17 hours ago
-
Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU) to host Lok Sahaita Marathon Race on Dec 2516 hours ago
-
Winter coaching camp inaugurated at District Sports Board Hyderabad21 hours ago
-
Naqvi hails Men in Green on historic ODI series win against Proteas20 hours ago
-
Virat Kohli labeled as “Bully” after Melbourne airport incident1 day ago
-
Babar calls Saim Ayub “Cheetah” after winning ODI series against South Africa1 day ago
-
Pakistan whitewash South Africa, win three-match ODI series1 day ago