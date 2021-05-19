UrduPoint.com
UK Nods Pakistan, Indian Teams For Entry For Upcoming Series

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Wed 19th May 2021 | 02:39 PM

After arrival in the UK, the players and staff members are required to undergo quarantine at the Ageas Bowl (Southampton) instead of a local hotel.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 19th, 2021) The United Kingdom on Wednesday nodded Pakistan and Indian cricket teams for entry even despite that both countries were on UK’s Coronavirus red-list.

The Reports say that Pakistan Cricket team is likely to reach UK on June 22-23. After arrival in the UK, the players and staff members are required to undergo quarantine at the Ageas Bowl (Southampton) instead of a local hotel.

Indian team will be will be touring England will also undergo the same COVID-19 protocols.

Pakistan’s commitments in England will only be of white-ball cricket where the team will play three ODIs and three T20Is against England.

The English counties are also pursuing their case regarding South Africa and Pakistan cricketers’ entry in England for 'The Hundred’ in a month’s time.

Pakistani team will fly to West Indies to play two Tests and a five-match T-20 series after travel to England. PCB is yet to decide squad strength.

However, entry for the families of Pakistani and Indian cricket squads is not yet clear.

