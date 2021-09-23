UK PM is unhappy with ECBs decision of withdrawal from Pakistan tour

(@fidahassanain)

The latest reports say that PM Johnson and other senior officials have concerns over ECB decision that it has damaged relationship between Pakistan and the UK.

The latest reports say that Prime Minister Johnson and other senior officials within the Foreign and Commonwealth Office believed that the decision damaged relationship between the UK and Pakistan government.

Earlier, British High Commissioner to Pakistan, Christian Turner took to Twitter and said that he had nothing to do with the ECB’s decision not to tour. He said that it was the government decision.

Turner had written, “The British High Commission supported the tour, did not advise against in on security grounds, and our travel advice for Pakistan has not changed,”.

He had also said, “I have been a champion of international cricket’s return to Pakistan and will redouble my efforts in advance of England’s autumn 2022 tour. My thanks to all at the PCB who have worked so hard in support of that,”.

It may be mentioned here that England had to play two T20Is at the Pindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on Oct 13 and 14. England women’s team also had to play as many T20Is against Pakistan women on the same day.

England women’s team had to stay back for the three ODIs on 17, 19, and 21 October.

England men’s team are also scheduled to play in Pakistan in 2022 as per Future Tours Program (FTP). The reports suggest that PCB does not want to see any other withdrawal from ECP before their tour and is also looking to other plans as well.