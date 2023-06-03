UrduPoint.com

UK Police Swoop On Activists As Protester Invades Epsom Derby

Muhammad Rameez Published June 03, 2023 | 08:59 PM

UK police swoop on activists as protester invades Epsom Derby

British police guarding the Epsom Derby on Saturday made multiple arrests including of an activist from the rights group Animal Rising who stormed the track during the blue-riband horse race

Epsom, United Kingdom, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2023 ) :British police guarding the Epsom Derby on Saturday made multiple arrests including of an activist from the rights group Animal Rising who stormed the track during the blue-riband horse race.

The man was bundled away by police and stewards before the 14 horses reached that point of the track, to cheers from massed spectators.

One woman was arrested as she tried to clamber over the fence, as Animal Rising slammed race organisers for a "sickening display of profit (over) care for animals".

In the hours ahead of the race, Surrey Police arrested 19 activists from the animal rights group in a pre-emptive operation around the Epsom racecourse, near London.

All were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit public nuisance, the police force said.

"We have been clear in our approach that criminal activity will not be tolerated at the Epsom Derby Festival," senior Surrey officer Michael Hodder said in a statement.

One of British sport's highest profile events was won by Auguste Rodin -- beating the pre-race favourite, ironically called Arrest.

Animal Rising had said before the race that it was undeterred both by the arrests and a court injunction obtained by the Jockey Club this week.

Its activists stormed the Grand National race at Aintree near Liverpool in April, and last week said they had "rescued" three lambs from slaughter on a farm on King Charles III's Sandringham estate.

Three horses were destroyed after getting injured during the Grand National steeplechase festival -- proof, the group says, that racing is fatally dangerous.

The Jockey Club, whose tracks include Aintree, Epsom and Cheltenham, successfully applied for the High Court injunction -- breaches of which would amount to contempt of court, possibly entailing jail time.

The injunction prohibited individuals from entering onto the Epsom racetrack, and carrying out other acts with the intention and/or effect of disrupting the races.

Jockey Club chief executive Nevin Truesdale had welcomed the court ruling, following what he called the group's "dangerous and reckless behaviour" at Aintree.

"Our number one priority will always be to ensure that the safety of all our equine and human participants and racegoers, officials and our own employees is not compromised," he said in a statement.

In 1913, the Epsom Derby was the scene of one of the most famous political protests in British history.

Suffragette Emily Davison, campaigning for women's right to vote, was trampled to death when she ran in front of King George V's horse. A plaque today marks the tragedy at Epsom's Tattenham Corner.

The suffragettes were seen by authorities at the time as dangerous radicals, as groups such as Animal Rising and Just Stop Oil are seen by the government today.

Britain's Conservative government has responded to today's wave of direct action groups with strict new legislation.

But defying the crackdown, Just Stop Oil continued this week to stage daily go-slow marches along major London roads as it presses for an end to all fossil fuel development.

jit/gj

Related Topics

Injured Contempt Of Court Police Vote Jail Oil Derby London Liverpool Man George April Criminals Women All From Government Race Court

Recent Stories

ICCI Tourism Summit to promote tourism, business a ..

ICCI Tourism Summit to promote tourism, business activities in Gilgit region: Ra ..

20 minutes ago
 Cotton on more than 4.5 mln acre land cultivated i ..

Cotton on more than 4.5 mln acre land cultivated in Punjab

14 minutes ago
 Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum ..

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb congratulates Erdog ..

20 minutes ago
 DC Khyber releases schedule of managed houses surv ..

DC Khyber releases schedule of managed houses survey program

20 minutes ago
 Hospital's medical practitioners' issues to be add ..

Hospital's medical practitioners' issues to be addressed: ED PIMS

21 minutes ago
 Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) Chief fo ..

Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) Chief for ramp-up action against power ..

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.